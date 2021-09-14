Dodgers clinch postseason berth in 8-4 win over D-backs

AP Sports

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched a postseason berth by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4 for their fifth straight win. The Dodgers got home runs by Max Muncy, Trea Turner and Will Smith. Their victory, combined with losses by Cincinnati and San Diego, secured the Dodgers’ ninth consecutive playoff spot in pursuit of a second straight World Series championship. LA’s home record of 51-23 leads the majors. Arizona got a three-run blast by Ketel Marte, but never led.