Watson inactive as expected for Texans’ opener against Jags

AP Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback Deshaun Watson was inactive as expected for Houston’s opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The reason was listed as not injury related. Coach David Culley said early in the week that Watson would not play and named Tyrod Taylor the team’s starting quarterback. Watson’s future with the Texans is uncertain after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment. He had already requested a trade before those allegations surfaced.