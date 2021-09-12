Teddy Bridgewater throws 2 TDs, Broncos pound Giants 27-13

AP Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For the first time since Peyton Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos may have a quarterback. All it took was 11 tries. Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdowns in his first start and the Broncos dominated possession and beat the Giants 27-13 on Sunday, spoiling the return of New York running back Saquon Barkley after a long ACL rehabilitation. Acquired in the offseason from Carolina, Bridgewater hit 28 of 36 passes for 264 yards, sharing the ball with nine different receivers. The 28-year-old hit Tim Patrick on a go-ahead 2-yard TD pass with :08 left in the half.