Isbel has go-ahead single in 8th, Royals beat Twins 5-3

AP Sports

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Isbel drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3. Adalberto Mondesi homered for the Royals and Whit Merrifield had three hits, including a pair of doubles. A quartet of relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Jake Brentz struck out two in the seventh, Josh Staumont worked out of a jam in the eighth and Scott Barlow finished for his 12th save. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six hits.