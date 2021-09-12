Inter makes 1st misstep in title defense with draw at Samp

AP Sports

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan made the first misstep in its Serie A title defense with a 2-2 draw at Sampdoria. The result left the Nerazzurri two points behind Napoli after the Partenopei extended their perfect start with a 2-1 win over Juventus on Saturday. Homegrown talent Federico Dimarco opened the scoring for Inter by curling a free kick around Sampdoria’s wall. Maya Yoshida equalized for Sampdoria after the half-hour mark. Lautaro Martinez restored Inter’s advantage with an expert volley before Sampdoria’s Tommaso Augello made it 2-2 with a volley of his own. AC Milan was playing Lazio and Roma was hosting Sassuolo later.