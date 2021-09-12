Garcia, Poulter, Lowry picked by Europe for Ryder Cup

AP Sports

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry have been picked by European captain Padraig Harrington to fill out the team for the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Harrington had indicated Garcia and Poulter, who have a combined 15 appearances in the Ryder Cup, were in line to be selected. Lowry got the nod ahead of Justin Rose and will be one of three rookies in the team, along with Bernd Wiesberger and Viktor Hovland. Wiesberger, Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton secured the final automatic qualifying places for Europe on Sunday. They joined Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Hovland and Paul Casey in the team for the Sept. 24-26 event at Whistling Straits.