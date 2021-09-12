Dodgers’ Max Scherzer perfect through 7 after 3,000th K

AP Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer of the Los Angeles Dodgers is pitching a perfect game through seven innings against the San Diego Padres. The 37-year-old right-hander reached 3,000 career strikeouts in the fifth inning when Eric Hosmer went down swinging. Scherzer threw an immaculate inning in the second with three strikeouts on nine pitches. He has eight punchouts overall while retiring the first 21 batters on 80 pitches. Scherzer has two career no-hitters — both in 2015. He completed 8 2/3 perfect innings in the first one before Pirates batter Jose Tábata appeared to lean into a pitch but was still awarded first base.