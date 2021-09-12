Dodgers’ Max Scherzer notches 3,000th career strikeout

AP Sports

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer of the Los Angeles Dodgers has become the 19th player in major league history with 3,000 strikeouts. The 37-year-old right-hander fanned Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. The crowd gave the three-time Cy Young Award winner a standing ovation, and Scherzer doffed his cap. He threw the keepsake ball into the dugout. Hosmer went down on six pitches, retired on a swinging strike. The punchout also kept Scherzer perfect through five innings in a game that also included an immaculate inning. He’s thrown two no-hitters in his 14-year career but never a perfect game.