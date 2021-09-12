Bills remain defiant after season-opening dud to Steelers

AP Sports

By MARK LUDWICZAK

Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ high preseason expectations came crashing down following a season-opening dud to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buffalo’s dynamic Josh Allen-led offense was held in check in being limited to a touchdown and three field goals in a 23-16 loss. The Bills’ 16 points matched a season low last year, when Buffalo finished with the NFL’s second-best scoring offense. Allen completed 30 of 51 passes, with his 21 incompletions matching the second most of his four-year career.