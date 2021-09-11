Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 9:22 PM

Ragin’ Cajuns hold off Nicholls 27-24

MGN/KYMA.com

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette edged Nicholls 27-24. Leading 17-10 at halftime, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ Kris Moncrief returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and Kenneth Almendares added a 28-yard field goal in the fourth. The Colonels rallied with a pair of touchdowns in the final five minutes, but the second came with only 33 seconds remaining and Nicholls failed to recover an onside kick. Nicholls’ Dai-Jean Dixon made a school-record 14 catches and tied another school mark with 198 yards receiving while going over 3,000 career yards. He caught two TD passes. 

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content