Milwaukee’s Burnes loses perfect game in 7th, still no hits

AP Sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes lost his bid for a perfect game with a leadoff walk in the seventh inning, but is still pitching a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians. Burnes has dominated from the start, striking out 11 of the first 14 hitters and retiring the first 18 hitters in order. However, he walked Indians leadoff hitter Myles Straw to start the seventh, ending his bid for perfection. Burnes recovered from putting on his first baserunner, stranding Straw at second by striking out slugger Franmil Reyes for the final out in the seventh and his 13th strikeout. He has thrown 103 pitches. Milwaukee leads 3-0.