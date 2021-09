AP Sports

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Glendon McDaniel threw for a touchdown and ran for two more, Devon Benn also had two rushing TDs, and Southern beat Division II Miles College 41-24. Jason Collins, in his first year as Southern’s head coach, got his first career win. Claude Newell III was 15-of-22 passing for 194 yards and a touchdown for Miles College and Donte Edwards finished with 16 carries for 67 yards.