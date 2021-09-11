Hall passes for 3 TDs, BYU tops No. 21 Utah 26-17

AP Sports

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaren Hall threw three touchdown passes and totaled 241 yards of offense, helping BYU beat No. 21 Utah 23-17. Tyler Allgeier added 109 yards on 27 carries as the Cougars snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Utes. BYU recorded its first victory in the rivalry series since 2009. BYU ran for 231 yards, becoming the first team to gain at least 200 rushing yards against Utah since Texas also rushed for 231 yards against the Utes in the 2019 Alamo Bowl. Micah Bernard ran for 146 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for Utah. Charlie Brewer threw for 147 yards and a touchdown for the Utes, who trailed the entire game.