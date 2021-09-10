Nationals pitcher Nolin, manager Martinez suspended for HBP

AP Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended Washington Nationals starting pitcher Sean Nolin five games for intentionally hitting Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. Nolin initially planned to appeal the suspension before agreeing to start serving it Friday night. He also was fined an undisclosed amount. The league suspended Nationals manager Dave Martinez one game and fined him an undisclosed amount. Martinez served the suspension during the opener of a three-game series in Pittsburgh. Nolin was ejected in the first inning Wednesday after throwing behind Freeman and then hitting him in what became a 4-2 Nationals victory. The incident came a day after Washington star Juan Soto was hit by a pitch.