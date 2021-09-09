No. 18 Badgers try to bounce back against Eastern Michigan

AP Sports

By The Associated Press

Eastern Michigan is seeking to improve its record against Big Ten teams since 2017 to 4-0 when the Eagles visit No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday. Eastern Michigan beat Rutgers in 2017, Purdue in 2018 and Illinois in 2019. The Eagles also are seeking their first victory over a ranked team. Eastern Michigan has lost each of its previous 13 matchups with ranked teams by at least 14 points. Wisconsin is trying to avoid its first 0-2 start since 1988 after losing 16-10 to Penn State last week.