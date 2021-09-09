No. 17 Coastal Carolina looks to keep rolling vs Kansas

AP Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 17 Coastal Carolina looks to continue its rise, this time with its first home game against a Power Five conference opponent. The Chanticleers host Kansas Friday night and have won 12 of their past 13 games. They opened the season with a 52-14 victory over The Citadel. Coastal Carolina has won both games against the Jayhawks the past two seasons, and both contests were played in Lawrence, Kansas. The school has called for fans to wear white for a “White-Out” this week. Coastal Carolina is hoping to set an attendance record at its 20,000-seat Brooks Stadium.