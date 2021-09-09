Skip to Content
New England coach Wiegman against biennial Women’s World Cup

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — The new coach of England women’s national team wants FIFA to stick with the World Cup every four years. Sarina Wiegman says” if you have a World Cup every two years that is too much for the players at the moment so I wouldn’t be cheering for it right now.” Wiegman is taking charge of England after a five-year stint leading her native Netherlands that saw her win the Women’s European Championship in 2017 and reach the 2019 World Cup final. 

