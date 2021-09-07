NFLPA calls for daily COVID-19 testing for all players

AP Sports

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL Players Association wants daily COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated players. The league and the union agreed last week to update protocols so vaccinated players would be tested weekly instead of every 14 days as they were during training camp. That’s not enough, according to NFLPA president and Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter. The league most recently announced 93% of players are vaccinated. Unvaccinated players are tested daily and face strict protocol requirements. The league didn’t immediately respond to a request for a response to Tretter’s comments.