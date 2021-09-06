Lions need quality defensive performance against 49ers

AP Sports

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have one of the youngest defenses in the NFL, and they’ll have their hands full in Week 1 against a San Francisco offense that promises to be unpredictable. One of the biggest challenges facing first-time head coach Dan Campbell is preparing for San Francisco’s possible quarterback rotation Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to start but rookie Trey Lance could have his own package of plays if his broken finger recovers in time. Campbell is leaving all options on the table.