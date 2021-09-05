UConn football coach Randy Edsall to step down after season

AP Sports

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn football coach Randy Edsall, whose teams have won just six games since he returned to the Huskies in 2017 has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. Edsall, 63, is in his second stint at Connecticut, where he went 74-70 from 1999 through the 2010 season, before leaving for Maryland. UConn went 3-9 during Edsall’s first season back, then went 1-11 and 2-10 before sitting out last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They are 0-2 this season, including a 38-28 loss to Holy Cross from the FCS on Saturday.