Muguruza ‘wasn’t very happy’ with Krejcikova after Open loss

AP Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza does not like how her topsy-turvy fourth-round match at the U.S. Open against Barbora Krejcikova ended. And that is not just because Muguruza lost. It had a lot to do with what Krejcikova did toward the end of her 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory that ended after 1 a.m. as Sunday became Monday — behavior that Muguruza told the reigning French Open champion was “so unprofessional.” The eighth-seeded Krejcikova took a medical timeout while down 6-5 in the second set after saying she wanted to see the trainer for a diaphragm issue and then took her time between points after play resumed.