No. 18 Iowa’s defense silences No. 17 Indiana, 34-6

AP Sports

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Riley Moss returned two first-half interceptions for touchdowns and No. 18 Iowa beat No. 17 Indiana 34-6 on Saturday. Iowa intercepted three of Michael Penix Jr.’s passes and had a fourth wiped out by a roughing-the-passer call. Tyler Goodson rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown for the Hawkeyes. Spencer Petras had a 9-yard touchdown run, and completed 13 of 27 passes for 145 yards. It was the seventh consecutive win for the Hawkeyes dating to last season. It was only the third loss for Indiana in its last 18 season openers.