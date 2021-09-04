Morgan’s 3 TDs lead defending SoCon champ VMI past Davidson

AP Sports

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one to help defending Southern Conference champion VMI beat Pioneer champ Davidson 45-24. VMI won its opening game in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2009-10. Last season, VMI went on to win its first league title since 1977 by beating The Citadel. Jakob Herres scored both of VMI’s touchdowns through the air, catching seven passes for 79 yards. Leroy Thomas added 10 catches for 58 yards, and Korey Bridy had a team-high 15 carries for 68 yards and a TD. Louis Colosimo threw two interceptions in his eight pass attempts for Davidson. Elijah Burrell completed all seven of his passes.