Jones starts, Richardson shines as No. 13 Florida wins 35-14

AP Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Dan Mullen insists he has no quarterback controversy: Emory Jones is the starter, and Anthony Richardson remains the backup following a 35-14 victory against Florida Atlantic on Saturday night in which one clearly outplayed the other. Jones was far from sharp in the Swamp, finishing with a touchdown and two interceptions in his first career start. Wearing the No. 15 that Tim Tebow made popular in Gainesville, Richardson looked more ready for the spotlight. He ran seven times for 160 yards, including a 73-yard score late in the game and an 11-yarder in which he broke three tackles and hurdled another defender.