Grandal, Chisox hold on 10-7; Royals’ Perez reaches 40 HRs

AP Sports

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yasmani Grandal went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Chicago White Sox built a big lead and then held off Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals 10-7. Perez hit two homers, including his 40th of the season, and drove in five runs. His homer total is second in the majors — Shohei Ohtani of the Angels hit his 43rd on Saturday night. Luis Robert homered and tied a career high with four hits for the AL Central-leading White Sox, who led 9-3 in the fifth inning.