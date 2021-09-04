Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 8:29 PM

ETSU spoils Vandy coach’s debut 23-3 in 6th FCS over FBS win

MGN/KYMA.com

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Linebacker Stephen Scott returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown, and East Tennessee State upset Vanderbilt 23-3 to ruin the head coaching debut of Clark Lea at his alma mater. The Buccaneers also became the sixth FCS team to beat a FBS team to open this season and third of the day joining Holy Cross and Montana. The victory was ETSU’s first over a Power Five program since upsetting North Carolina State on Nov. 7, 1987. Lea left a job as defensive coordinator at Notre Dame to take over the challenge of rebuilding his alma mater. Vandy now has lost 11 straight. 

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content