Division II-member West Florida controls McNeese 42-36

AP Sports

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Austin Reed threw for 380 yards and four touchdowns and Division II-member West Florida beat McNeese 42-36. UWF hadn’t played in 623 days when it beat Minnesota State in the 2019 NCAA Division II championship game. Deonta McMahon gave the Cowboys their only lead of the game when he ran it in from 3 yards out in the first quarter for a 7-0 advantage. The Argonauts responded with back-to-back scoring drives starting with Reed throwing a 44-yard touchdown pass to David Durden before Durden’s 6-yard touchdown run. Cody Orgeron threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns for McNeese.