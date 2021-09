AP Sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

No team has lost its opening game and reached the Bowl Championship Series title game of the College Football Playoff. Something to keep in mind when watching No. 3 Clemson play No. 5 Georgia in the biggest game of the opening weekend of the season. Tigers-Bulldogs is one of five games matching teams in the AP Top 25 this long Labor Day weekend of college football.