Stewart keys late Seattle rally, Storm beat Liberty 85-75

AP Sports

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 33 points and the Seattle Storm pulled away to beat the New York Liberty 85-75 on Thursday night. The defending champion Storm ended a three-game losing streak to improve to 3-5 since the Commissioner’s Cup final. Stewart was 12 of 22 from the field and had five assists and eight rebounds. Mercedes Russell added 14 points. Sabrina Ionescu had 20 points and seven assists to lead New York. Rebecca Allen added 17 points and Natasha Howard had 15.