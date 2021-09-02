Sabres re-sign Mittelstadt to 3-year, $7.5 million contract

AP Sports

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed center Casey Mittelstadt to a three-year, $7.5 million contract. Mittelstadt was a restricted free agent and selected in the first round of the 2017 draft. The 22-year-old from Minnesota overcame early career inconsistencies to finish third on the Sabres with 10 goals and fourth with 22 points in just 41 games last season. Mittelstadt is considered part of a young core the Sabres hope to build around following an offseason in which the team traded forward Sam Reinhart and with captain Jack Eichel’s status uncertain. The Sabres are attempting to trade Eichel due to a rift over how to treat a neck injury that has sidelined him since March.