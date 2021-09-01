ESPN+ to televise African World Cup soccer qualifiers

AP Sports

BRISTOL, Conn, (AP) — ESPN has obtained U.S. television rights to African World Cup qualifying and will stream the matches on ESPN+. Coverage began Wednesday with six second-round matches, starting with the Central African Republic’s game against Cape Verde. Forty nations are in the second round, which runs to Nov. 16, and the group winners advance. Five African nations will qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar. ESPN obtained both English- and Spanish-language rights but is providing only English commentary.