US draws Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico for World Cup qualifying

AP Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

USA Basketball will face Puerto Rico, Mexico and Cuba in the first round of qualifying for the 2023 Basketball World Cup. The Americans won a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo but finished only seventh at the most recent Basketball World Cup two years ago. They found out their qualifying opponents when the draw was held at FIBA headquarters in Switzerland. Reigning World Cup champion Spain opens with Ukraine, Georgia and North Macedonia.