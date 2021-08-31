No resolution to Watson dilemma as he stays on Texans roster

AP Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback Deshaun Watson remained on the active roster as the Houston Texans made cuts to reduce their roster to 53 players. Watson’s future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations. Even before the accusations against Watson, he had been unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade earlier this year. Watson led the NFL in passing yards last year. He hasn’t practiced with the team during camp, and Tyrod Taylor is expected to open the season as the starting quarterback.