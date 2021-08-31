Luge moves Lake Placid, Whistler World Cup races to Russia

AP Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Luge’s governing body has taken upcoming World Cup races away from the U.S. and Canada. The International Luge Federation cited ongoing difficulties in getting foreign athletes into and out of the North American countries during the pandemic. The planned World Cup stops in Whistler and Lake Placid will now both be held at the 2014 Sochi Olympic track in Russia. They will be the second and third stops on the World Cup schedule. The first will be from Nov. 26-28 and the second from Dec. 3-5.