Jakobsen wins Vuelta’s 16th stage, Eiking keeps overall lead

SANTA CRUZ DE BEZANA, Spain (AP) — Fabio Jakobsen has celebrated his 25th birthday with his third stage win at this year’s Spanish Vuelta. The Dutch rider prevailed through the twisty finale of the 180-kilometer 16th stage that took riders from Laredo to Santa Cruz de Bezana in northern Spain. He had also won the fourth and eighth stages. Odd Christian Eiking maintained his overall lead in the race. The Norwegian rider is comfortably ahead of Guillaume Martin and two-time defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic. Eiking says it was his “easiest day in the red jersey.”