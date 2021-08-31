German clubs resist last-minute splurges on player transfers

AP Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — German soccer clubs have resisted last-minute splurges on players with Leipzig’s signing of highly rated teenager Ilaix Moriba from Barcelona the most eye-catching move on the last day of the summer transfer window. Leipzig says the 18-year-old Moriba has signed a five-year deal. Bayern Munich’s signing of French defender Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig for 42.5 million euros ($50 million) remained the biggest deal of the summer transfer period. That deal was announced in February. Leipzig also lost its coach Julian Nagelsmann and captain Marcel Sabitzer to the Bavarian powerhouse over the summer. Bundesliga clubs have been suffering from decreased revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.