Barcelona veterans take pay cuts so club can register Aguero

AP Sports

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have taken pay cuts at Barcelona to allow the team to register Sergio Aguero to play in the Spanish league. They follow another senior player in Gerard Pique in taking a salary reduction to enable their financially troubled club to register new players and fit into the league’s strict financial fair play regulations. Barcelona’s is $1.6 billion in debt. It was unable to keep long-time star Lionel Messi in the squad for this season because financial regulations. Messi signed for Paris Saint-Germain as a result but fellow Argentine Aguero will be free to play for Barcelona once he recovers from a calf injury.