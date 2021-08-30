Trial of Olympic sheikh on forgery charges opens in Geneva

AP Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — The trial has opened of an influential Olympic official accused of forgery in an alleged plot that implicated political rivals in Kuwait in a coup attempt. Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah has been publicly sidelined as an IOC member and president of the global group of national Olympic bodies by the pending case. The sheikh attended court alongside three of the other four defendants. They face charges relating to arranging an arbitration case in Geneva in 2014 to authenticate video evidence that was allegedly manipulated. The video would have implicated a former prime minister of Kuwait in financial and political wrongdoing.