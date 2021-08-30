Brady’s Bucs poised to end Saints’ 4-year run atop NFC South

AP Sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Don’t expect the New Orleans Saints to cede bragging rights in the NFC South too easily. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champions though they didn’t finish on top of the division last season. The Saints enter the 2021 season as the four-time defending division champions. They’ll have to try for five straight without quarterback Drew Brees, who has retired. The Buccaneers return all 22 starters. Carolina has a new quarterback, Sam Darnold, and a healthy Christian McCaffrey at running back. Atlanta is sticking with quarterback Matt Ryan for at least one more season.