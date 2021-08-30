Astros rally late against former teammate, top Mariners 4-3

AP Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Meyers had the last of three singles as part of Houston’s eighth-inning rally against former teammate Joe Smith, scoring Kyle Tucker with the go-ahead run and sending the Astros over the Seattle Mariners 4-3. Houston’s win was another blow to Seattle’s waffling playoff hopes. The Mariners have lost four of five on their current homestand, dropped 8½ back of the Astros in the division and failed to make up a game on Boston in the wild card. Tucker had an RBI single to score Yuli Gurriel. Tucker stole second and Meyers came through with the key hit. Houston has won five of six.