Pepi, Ferreira each score twice, FC Dallas beats Austin 5-3

AP Sports

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ricardo Pepi and Jesús Ferreira each scored two first-half goals to help FC Dallas beat Austin FC 5-3 on Sunday night. The 18-year-old Pepi, a dual national born in El Paso, Texas, has 11 goals this season — the most by an American in MLS. He was named to the U.S. national team this week, picking the squad over Mexico. Jáder Obrian added a goal early in the second half for Dallas. Julio Cascante, Diego Fagundez and Alexander Ring scored for expansion Austin.