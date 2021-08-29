Lindor forces balk, hits 2-run double, Mets beat Nationals

AP Sports

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor forced a balk and hit a two-run double, Javier Báez and Jonathan Villar homered and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-4. The Mets took two of three and won a series for the first time since sweeping the Nationals in a three-game set Aug. 10-12. Josh Bell hit two home runs for Washington and Juan Soto also connected. Those were the only three hits for the Nationals in the game. Villar also tripled, singled and scored three runs.