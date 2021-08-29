LEADING OFF: Báez, Mets barb home fans, anger team president

AP Sports

By The Associated Press

Javier Báez and his New York Mets teammates get a day to cool off after the derogatory gestures they directed toward frustrated fans at Citi Field angered club management. Booed at home during a rough August, Báez said Mets players have been turning double thumbs down on the crowd in reponse. Báez did it after homering Sunday in a 9-4 win over Washington. Báez, a two-time All-Star acquired from the Chicago Cubs last month, good friend Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar all were seen giving the thumbs- down during the win. Mets President Sandy Alderson swiftly condemned those remarks and signs.