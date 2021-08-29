Giroud scores 2 as Milan routs Cagliari 4-1 in Serie A

AP Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud scored his first two league goals for AC Milan as the Rossoneri beat Cagliari 4-1 in Serie A. All the goals came in the first half with Giroud scoring Milan’s last two after early strikes from Sandro Tonali and Rafael Leão. Alessandro Deiola briefly made it 1-1 for Cagliari. It was a second win in as many games for Milan. The Rossoneri are still without Zlatan Ibrahimović after the veteran forward injured his knee in May. José Mourinho’s Roma also scored four goals as it won 4-0 at newly promoted Salernitana.