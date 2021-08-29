Cantlay comes up clutch to beat DeChambeau in playoff at BMW

AP Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay has won the BMW Championship in a thriller at Caves Valley. He was on the verge of being counted out over the last three holes, and throughout a six-hole playoff against Bryson DeChambeau. Cantlay came up clutch with big putts at the end of regulation and in the playoff. He finally ended it with an 18-foot birdie putt on the sixth extra hole to beat DeChambeau. The victory means Cantlay goes to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup and will start the Tour Championship with a two-shot lead. He also clinched the final spot on the Ryder Cup team.