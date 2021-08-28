Ravens lose Dobbins, win NFL-best 20th in a row in preseason

AP Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a knee injury early in their preseason finale at Washington. They beat Washington 37-3 to extend their exhibition winning streak to an NFL-best 20 games and pass the mark set by Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Lamar Jackson completed three of four passes and was sacked twice in his 2021 preseason debut. Backup Tyler Huntley threw for four touchdown passes and ran for another score against Washington’s reserves. But the injury to Dobbins’ left knee is a cloud hanging over Baltimore with the regular season looming.