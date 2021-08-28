Kurt Busch has multiyear deal with 23XI Racing, eyes charter

AP Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kurt Busch has a multiyear deal with 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team owned by basketball great Michael Jordan and fellow driver Denny Hamlin. Hamlin released more details Saturday about the new partnership and says he is in the final stages of securing a charter for the No. 45 Toyota in 2022. Charters guarantee teams 36 spots in each week’s 40-car field. Without one, Busch would have to qualify for every race. Hamlin says, “Nothing to announce yet, but we feel very confident.”