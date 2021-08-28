Everton beats Brighton 2-0 despite Richarlison penalty spat

AP Sports

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Dominic Calvert-Lewin had to negotiate the ball from teammate Richarlison before converting a second-half penalty in Everton’s 2-0 victory over Brighton in the Premier League. Richarlison had grabbed the ball after Seamus Coleman was taken down in the box and initially refused to give it up to Calvert-Lewin who is Everton’s designated penalty-taker. The England international fired low into the bottom left corner just beyond the right hand of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Demarai Gray had given Everton a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute. Everton has seven points from three games. It was Brighton’s first loss this season after wins over Burnley and Watford.