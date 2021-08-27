Senechal wins Vuelta’s 13th stage, Eiking keeps overall lead

AP Sports

VILLANUEVA DE LA SERENA, Spain (AP) — Florian Senechal has outdueled Matteo Trentin to win the 13th stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Odd Christian Eiking kept the overall lead. Senechal beat Trentin in the final sprint of the 203-kilometer flat stage from Belmez to Villanueva de la Serena in southwestern Spain. The top five riders in the general classification finished together 11 seconds back. Eiking kept his gap of nearly one minute over Frenchman Guillaume Martin. Two-time defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic stayed third overall and is almost two minutes off the lead.