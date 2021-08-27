Dean Burmester leads by 1 stroke at European Masters

AP Sports

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Dean Burmester has a one-stroke lead after the second round of the European Masters in the Swiss Alps with five birdies in a 5-under 65. He is at 11-under overall. That’s a shot ahead of England’s Andy Sullivan (66) and Belgium’s Thomas Detry (65). Two-time European Tour winner and overnight leader James Morrison had opened with a course-record 10-under 60 at the scenic Crans-sur-Sierre club. But the 36-year-old Englishman dropped into a share of 14th after a second-round 74.